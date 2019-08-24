Wee: Appointment as new MBKS mayor a surprise, but ready to serve

KUCHING: Dato Wee Hong Seng has described his appointment as the next mayor of Kuching South City Council (MBKS) as a “very big task” for him.

As such, he hoped to put to good use his experience of seven years as commission member of Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) in his administration of the city.

“At this moment, I am considered a veteran in DBKU. I have been sitting in few sub-committees in DBKU like licensing, building and all that.

“I am prepared for my new role and ready to work hard. I hope everybody will give me a chance to perform,” he told reporters after officiating at the JCI Malaysia’s Announcement of 30 Finalists for Ten Outstanding Young Malaysians (TOYM) at a restaurant here last night.

Wee, 58, was announced as the new MBKS mayor in a press conference by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg following a state cabinet meeting at Wisma Bapa Malaysia on Thursday.

He will take over from Dato James Chan, whose tenure ends on Aug 31. Chan has been the MBKS mayor for 11 years since 2008.

Wee also said he thanked Abang Johari, Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian and all the cabinet ministers for their trust and confidence in him.

“I feel very honoured, this came as very unexpected. I only heard about it after the announcement was made, and I received a lot of messages on WhatsApp and phone calls.

“The list of mayors has to be submitted first to the Tuan Yang Terutama Di Pertua Negeri for endorsement and then after that we will get the appointment letter,” he explained.

Abang Johari had announced Wee and deputy state financial secretary Datu Junaidi Reduan as mayors of MBKS and DBKU respectively on Thursday.

Dr Sim, when met by reporters after the press conference that day, said Wee’s seven years of experience as member of DBKU will be vital to forge greater working relationship between Kuching South and Kuching North.

“DBKU and MBKS are twins, so they need to work hand-in-hand,” Dr Sim had said.