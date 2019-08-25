150 S’wakian, Indonesian cyclists kick off Tour de Malindo

LUNDU: The flag off for the Fun Bike Tour De Malindo (TDM) at the Lundu Waterfront yesterday marked another historic day for efforts to further strengthen the bilateral ties, unity and friendship between Malaysia and Indonesia especially between the people of Sarawak and the people of Kalimantan Barat.

Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said he was happy to note that the event received a very good response from local cyclists and their counterparts from West Kalimantan, Indonesia.

A group of 75 cyclists from Sarawak and 75 from Indonesia participated in the ride which commenced from Lundu.

They will be joined by more riders from Aruk, Sambas and Singkawang in the 196km journey that will end in Singkawang, Indonesia.

“With the access made possible through the Aruk and Biawak checkpoints, we have seen the creation of many other opportunities for the people of Malaysia and Indonesia, be it bilateral trade, tourism or cultural exchange and others.

“I have been constantly reminded by the Head of State (Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud) that in our efforts to promote Sarawak to other countries, we must not forget about our neighbours Kalimantan Barat and Brunei.

“With this kind of cooperation between Sosek Malindo and the Sarawak Government, it is hoped that we will not only strengthen closer ties with each other through sporting activity but also in other sectors,” said Karim.

“I am also hoping this kind of programme will be held every year and, to the riders, I hope you will ride safely and I wish you a safe and smooth journey,” added Karim.

Earlier, the head of the Kumpulan Kerja Sosek Malindo Indonesia Dr Eko Subowo, who is also the director general for Regional Administrative Affairs Indonesia, hoped that the TDM would become a regular programme.

Also present were Consul General of the Indonesian Consulate to Kuching Yommy Tri Praijitno, Tanjong Datu assemblywoman Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu, Opar assemblyman Datuk Ranum Mina, National Safety Council deputy director Datuk Radzi Md Saad, permanent secretary to MTACYS Hii Chang Kee and Lundu District Officer Gustian Durani.