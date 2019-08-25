45-year-old man killed in head-on collision with lorry tanker at Jalan Niah in Miri

MIRI: A 45-year-old man was killed when his car collided head-on with a lorry tanker at Jalan Niah, near Ngu Junction yesterday.

The victim has been identified as Edward Isau.

According to State Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu, the victim was heading towards Niah while the lorry tanker was coming from the opposite direction.

“Upon reaching Jalan Niah, near Ngu’s junction, the lorry tanker’s driver collided head on with the victim.

“Initial investigation showed that the collision happened when the victim’s vehicle – a Perodua Kancil veered into the opposite lane,” said Alexson.

The victim who sustained serious injuries was killed on the spot.

His body was later taken to Miri Hospital for a postmortem.

Police are investigating the case under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.