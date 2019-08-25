Air quality at ILP Miri station breaches hazardous level, API at 399 as of 8am

MIRI: The air quality recorded at Miri Industrial Training Institute (ILP Miri) monitoring station continues to deteriorate today with Air Pollutant Index (API) reading spiking to hazardous level of 399 as of 8am.

The API reading was only 190 at 8pm last night and increased significantly from 286 at 11pm to 353 at midnight.

It breached an API reading of 415 at 6am today, which was the highest recorded thus far.

Meanwhile, another station also in the northern part of the city – SK Kuala Baram 2 also recorded very unhealthy air quality with an API reading of 207 as of 8am.

The reading at SK Kuala Baram 2 also increased steadily from 145 at 8pm last night.

Another station, Miri on the other hand maintained a moderate air quality of 67.

Meanwhile, Miri Fire and Rescue Department operation commander Awangku Mohd Hazmin Awang Zainal in a statement last night said the firefighting operation in Kuala Baram resumed at 8am today, focusing an area behind ILP Miri.

The forest and peat soil fires have been raging across Kuala Baram since Aug 1 had thus far destroyed nearly 1,500 hectares of land.

For record, the Bombardier CL415 aircraft belonging to the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) had thus far dropped more than one million litres of water to douse the forest and peat soil fires in Kuala Baram.