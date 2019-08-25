‘Cabinet reshuffle to allow Sarawak to remain competitive’

KUCHING: The recent changes to the ministries are made to reflect the dynamic operating environment for Sarawak to remain competitive.

In a minor cabinet reshuffle Thursday Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing’s portfolio, for example, was slightly amended to Ministry of Infrastructure and Ports Development.

“(Operating) ports and harbours fall under the constitutional rights of Sarawak. We have our own laws to manage our ports and harbours, and that’s our rights,” he said when launching the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) Zone 6 roadshow at Lachau in Sri Aman yesterday

He said that new ports equipped with modern technologies were necessary for any trading countries that depend on the importing and exporting of goods to maintain their competitiveness in the world.

“Imagine this, when Indonesia relocates its capital to Kalimantan, they could also use ports in Sarawak to export and import products, and Sarawak would have to build bigger ports to handle larger volume of goods.”

As for the new Ministry of Transport headed by Datuk Lee Kim Shin, Abang Johari said the ministry would be tasked to handle urban transport and manage roads in the city areas as well as projects like coastal roads.

Abang Johari claimed that even Kapit was now experiencing traffic congestion.

The Ministry of International Trade and E-Commerce is now merged with Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan’s ministry, known as the Ministry of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development.

The Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports is now divided into two ministries, namely, the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, and Ministry of Youth and Sports.

