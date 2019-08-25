Cozy Furniture opens new showroom

KUCHING: Cozy Furniture Enterprise officially opened its new showroom located at Lot 162, Section 20, Jalan Tun Ahmad Zaidi Adruce here yesterday.

Its director Richard Chin in his welcoming speech said it marked a milestone for the company which started as a small furniture trading company two years ago.

Chin believes that the new spacious showroom allows for the systematic display of a wide range of home furniture in a convenient and cozy environment.

“We will continue to provide and serve you with the best quality products. We also hope that our clients, customers and suppliers will continue to give us their unwavering support,” he added.

The showroom displays a wide variety of furniture from sofas, bedroom sets to dining sets of high quality and durability including renowned brands such as Fynd, Dreamland, Furgano, PCG and iF Home.

In conjunction with the grand opening, Cozy Furniture is giving special discounts as well as Purchase-with-Purchase from Aug 22 to the end of this month.

These include specially-designed wardrobe and ‘Hotel Series’ mattresses.

Assistant Minister of Entrepreneur and Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) Development Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais who officiated at the opening said the state government through Sarawak Timber Industry Development Corporation (STIDC) is looking for local companies and reliable overseas investors to invest in downstream industries, particularly in the furniture industry.

“In the timber industry transformation plan, we aimed for the state to have an export value of RM10 billions by 2030, of which RM6 billions (60 per cent) consist of value-added products.

“This is one of the reasons the state government through STIDC has come up with some strategic plans to encourage local furniture industry to grow and to move globally in the future,” he added.