Institute seeks higher employment for graduates

MIRI: The National Youth Skills Institute (IKBN) here is seeking a higher marketability rate for its graduates this year compared to 94 per cent in 2018.

Ministry of Youth and Sports deputy secretary general (strategic) Ramona Mohd Razali called on graduates here to take up the challenge.

“This means that the number of graduates who get job opportunities within six months after graduation is extremely high. I hope graduates today can rise to my challenge of ensuring the marketability rate of IKBN Miri graduates this year exceeds the rate set last year.

“This is not merely a challenge for all of you, but it is also part of your contribution to IKBN Miri for all the knowledge you have gained during your studies here,” she said when officiating at the 12th IKBN Miri convocation yesterday.

Ramona said the marketability rate of the Youth and Sports Ministry Training Institution (ILKBS) also rose due to the successful implementation of the technical and vocational education and training (Tvet) programme and the ministry’s Youth Skills Development Division.

“Various initiatives have been implemented to provide skilled labour that meets the needs of the industry. As a result of this initiatives, the marketability rate of ILKBS graduates has increase from 80 per cent in 2013 to 93 per cent in 2018 with an average salary of RM1,678.

“KBS will continue to be committed to improving the quality of life of young people with an average salary increase of between RM1,800 and RM2,000 through planned empowerment initiatives,” she said.

Ramona said since its establishment 16 years ago, IKBN Miri has produced 4,805 graduates of various skills, with some now doctorate holders and successful technopreneurs.

“KBS is proud of Youth and Sports Ministry Training Institute (ILKBS) alumni who are mostly pursuing careers in various segments of the industry both domestically and abroad. They have proven that Tvet is the best choice by promising a bright future for the youth.

“This also proves that IKBN Miri is always on par with other Tvet-based institutions in Malaysia, is well-received, and continues to be relevant as a top choice among the people in this state,” she said.

This year’s convocation was part of the 2019 Sarawak Zone ILKBS Career Fest Programme.

At the event, Dai Lieng Group of Companies, Imperial Group of Companies, and Soon Kin Auto Spraying Sdn Bhd signed memorandums of understanding with IKBN Miri to employ its graduates.