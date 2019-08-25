Mirians congratulate Lee, Ting for appointments

MIRI: Mirians are congratulating Datuk Lee Kim Shin who has been promoted to Minister of Transport and Datuk Sebastian Ting Chiew Yew as Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture with hopes that they can work together for the betterment of Miri.

Sarawak Bumiputra Chamber of Commerce (Miri Branch) youth chief, Mohammad Hafidz Rohani, is happy that the appointments of Datuk Lee and Datuk Ting as a full minister and assistant minister, could help in the development of Miri, especially on road/air connectivity and the tourism industry.

“Lee is and has always been a dedicated elected representative. He works hard in assisting the people, and solves a lot of issues. We are thus keeping our hope high for Lee as Minister of Transport to help resolve the logistic and road/air connectivity issues, and the local tourism industry.”

“Ting, on the other hand, has been passionate in serving the people despite the ups and downs. We would love to see Lee and Ting working together and bring Miri to new heights in development,” he said when met Friday.

Chairman of Miri Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCCI), Lee Khoi Yun, also hoped to see that all politicians from both sides of the political divides to work together, for the development of Miri and its people.

“Miri needs more direct domestic and international flights, which I believe will bring in more tourists. Road connectivity to places like Mulu, Bario, among many other places, is also important.

“Lee has vast experience and has been working very hard in delivering his promises, often ‘turun padang’ to ensure that projects and improvement works materialise. Mirians would anticipate Lee to continue to do so in order to bring more development to this Resort City,” he said through a phone interview.

Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) Sarawak deputy Commissioner and its Information chief here, Mukhtar Suhaili, congratulated Lee for his new appointment, and hoped that the latter would also focus on more development in the rural areas.

He hoped Lee would continue to do what he had been doing in delivering the ‘goodies’ to the people and helping those in dire need.

Kapitan Chong Khee Fah described Lee as a humble and hardworking person since young. He said they were childhood friends.

“In politics, he has proven himself to be very capable. When he delivers, he went above and beyond making sure the receivers get the assistance, and more importantly, he cares for the people, regardless of race and religious background.

Ting, whom Chong described as a ‘person who talks less and does more’, and a politician who went beyond his capacity, when it came to serving the people.

Upload Files