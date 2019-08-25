Mother, daughter arrested for shoplifting

LAHAD DATU: Police have arrested a mother and her daughter for suspected shoplifting at a Health and Beauty outlet here on Thursday.

District Police Chief, ACP Nasri Mansor said the two suspects aged 43 and 21 were detained when they surrendered themselves to Lahad Datu Police Headquarters (IPDLD) at 7.30pm.

Nasri said the two suspects came to the police headquarters after finding out that their photos were published on the IPDLD’s Facebook site, and admitted to committing the offence at about 8.30pm.

He said initial investigation found that one of the customers had noticed the suspicious behaviours of the suspects and immediately informed the staff of the outlet.

The staff later watched the CCTV footage and found the suspects stealing some items and putting them inside their bags before leaving the outlet without making any payment.

“The outlet later discovered that five face wash items of two brands were missing and were worth about RM140,” he said, adding that the supervisor later lodged a police report.

Nasri said the arrest of the two suspects also led to the recovery of the stolen items. Further checks showed the mother and daughter had no criminal records.

Nasri said the local mother and daughter were remanded yesterday to assist in police investigation.

He added that the case was being investigated under Section 380 of the Penal Code.