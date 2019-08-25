No illegal gathering in Brickfields — KL police chief

KUALA LUMPUR: Police confirmed that no gathering was held by any quarters in Little India, Brickfields, yesterday evening.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said that no gathering, such as scheduled, took place at 2pm yesterday.

“We (police) praise (the public) who complied with the directive of the police and did not turn up.

“However, we will take firm action if there are stubborn quarters (who persist),” he told reporters after a visit to Little India, Brickfields here yesterday.

Currently, he said that roads heading to Little India, Brickfields here, were still closed due to security factor.

“Police will make an evaluation before opening them and there is enough police personnel on duty,” he said

On Friday, Mazlan sternly warned the public against attending the Tamil School Khat Calligraphy Writing Protest and the ‘Say No To Zakir Naik, Equal Rights to Indians and Other Race’ (gathering) at Little India, Brickfields here. — Bernama