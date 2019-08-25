RoS keen to empower societies to generate own income

KUCHING: The Registrar of Societies (RoS) Malaysia wants to empower registered organisations across the country to generate revenue.

Its director-general Masyati Abang Ibrahim said such empowerment is aimed at enhancing their financial independence so that they would not rely on government grants.

“We want to see them become social enterprises that can make some revenue rather than depending on government grants. In fact, some of the registered organisations have done very well in this respect.

“They have grown from zero to hero, playing an efficient role in social development,” she said when launching the ‘#ros_care Jelajah HiPER 2019’ programme under the theme ‘Societies: Guardians of Culture and Arts’ at Mydin Petra Jaya here yesterday.

This year, Masyati disclosed, the government had allocated RM600,000 for Sarawak alone for the Community Grant programme under RoS.

She appealed to registered organisations across Sarawak to apply for the grant which is valid until Sept 30.

“This is a one-off grant for registered community-based organisations, RM10,000 each if approved, to carry out their activities for the overall benefit of the society.

“For organisations that have not registered, you can register with RoS first and then apply for the grant,” she said, adding that registered bodies could submit their applications through the e-ROSES system.

The one-day programme, which arrived here yesterday, was launched in Putrajaya earlier and would conclude in Muar, Johor on Sept 21.

Masyati described it as a meaningful programme to help foster closer ties among RoS and registered organisations nationwide.

“Sarawak is known for its diverse culture and arts and through this programme, we can help preserve and promote our unique culture and arts.

“We do not want our culture and arts that cannot be found any place in the world to lose their identity as time goes by,” she said.

She added that among these would be the traditional costumes and dances.

According to her, it is the responsibility of every Malaysian to preserve and promote their traditional culture and arts to enhance mutual understanding among themselves.

“Not only is this important for the betterment of generations to come but it plays a role to promote social integration and racial harmony,” she said.

Earlier, RoS Sarawak director Georgina Apphia Ngau said 16 registered organisations took part in the exhibition held in conjunction with the programme.

The one-day event kicked off with a Zumba session at 7.30am followed by a series of entertainment including traditional performances and contests.