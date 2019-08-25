Seven-year-old girl feared drowned in Sungai Rajang



SIBU: A seven-year-old girl is feared to have drowned after she went missing while bathing in Sungai Rajang near a dockyard in Sungai Bidut here this morning.

Based on Information gathered at the scene, the girl was identified as Julia Purnama, an Indonesian.

Prior to the incident, Julia was jogging together with her father Opriadi Sukardi and two cousins Alit Aiman, 10, and Mohamad Azrul Ashraf, seven near the dockyard.

After jogging, Julia and Alit then took a dip in the river.

Mohamad, who saw Alit struggling in the water, alerted Opriadi, who managed to bring him back to safety.

Sibu Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) led by Mohamad Azri Nordin rushed to the scene after they received a distress call at about 9.35am.

Search and rescue (SAR) operation was still ongoing at press time.

— MORE TO COME —