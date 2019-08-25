Staff hold 10th Maybank Global CSR Day at local school

SIBU: In conjunction with the 10th Maybank Global Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Day, over 22,000 Maybank employees worldwide are carrying out various initiatives to positively impact local communities starting yesterday till Oct 10.

This is part of the employees’ year-long efforts in driving sustainable initiatives to impact over 14,000 lives in 14 countries.

With the theme, “Maybank Cares – Impact, Engage and Empower”, the Maybank Global CSR Day is part of the Group’s Cahaya Kasih employee volunteerism programme in all countries it operates.

Maybank Group chief human capital officer Nora Manaf, said the Global CSR Day which is into its tenth year demonstrates the Group’s commitment in transforming lives and conserving the environment in its mission of humanising financial services.

“Championing sustainable initiatives in the communities and the environment has been Maybank’s fundamental principle since our establishment in 1960.

“The Global CSR Day running for the 10th consecutive year reinforces our role in bringing together our passionate workforce to invest time and effort in undertaking long serving and highly impactful initiatives.

“Through the Maybank foundation as well as our employee volunteerism programmes, we see strong synergy connecting communities of the world from various cultural background and geographical locations gearing up for a noble cause,” she added.

In Sibu yesterday, over 115 employees from Sibu Cluster cleaned a school building, replaced broken tables and chairs, and assisted the community of Kampung Banyok with constructing a wooden shelter for students.

The event was also attended by head of Maybank Sibu branch Shirley Tiew and the school’s headmistress Masjuwita Mohamad.

Various other projects are being carried out across the Maybank Group worldwide.

Employees of Maybank Indonesia are promoting awareness of environment conservation, conducting a series of activities at the beach, schools and orphanages as well as selected community development centres to educate the public on reducing plastic use and managing plastic waste.

In Malaysia, employees from the SME banking division will be engaging with inmates from the Kajang prison, beautify the prison nursery as well as participate in a sharing session during a motivational talk given by an inmate who holds a PhD.

Elsewhere around the globe, employees from London to Labuan will take part in environmental awareness programmes; student engagement sessions; teaching children and the less fortunate living skills or financial planning; spending time with senior citizens and orphans; as well as empowering the disabled and marginalised.