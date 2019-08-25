S’wak spikers eyeing Under-20 double

SIBU: The Sarawak volleyball boys and girls teams are looking to rise to the top of the podium at the National Youth Under-20 Championships to be held at UTM in Skudai Johor from Aug 27 to 30.

Head coaches Philip Teo (Boys) and Angela Tang (Girls) revealed that they are encouraged by the morale of both teams during the recent 10-day intensive training stint at Sibu Volleyball Indoor Stadium.

Teo is confident that his boys can emerge champion based his observations.

The squad is powered by a national player and two players from the 2018 Sukma when Teo coached the Sarawak team to fifth position.

Tang said her girls are fully prepared to retain their title as defending champion.

The squad is armed with several national players and talented youngsters while Tang is only worried about complacency.

Last Friday, Sarawak Volleyball Association president Temengong Dato Vincent Lau handed over team colours to the Sarawak contingent led by Boys team manager Dr William Ting Wee Ung and Girls team manager Dato Moh Wung Ming.

Lau hoped the teams would deliver their best while reminding each and every player to uphold the highest level of sportsmanship in order to project a good image for Sarawak.