Teenager succumbs to injuries after head-on collision with pick-up truck at KM24 Jalan Bau-Stass

KUCHING: A teenager succumbed to his injuries after he was involved in a head-on collision with a pick-up truck at KM24 Jalan Bau-Stass around 4.30pm yesterday.

Bau District police chief DSP Poge Nyaon who confirmed the case, said the teenager has been identified as Jerryco Dinno So-Uh, 18 from Kampung Stass.

“The deceased was heading to Kampung Stass from Kampung Skibang when he entered the lane of the oncoming pick-up,” said Poge.

He died while he was on the way to the Bau Hospital. The 29-year-old pick-up driver did not sustain any injuries.

Poge added that the case will be investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Those who have witnessed the accident are urged to call the case’s investigating officer Insp Rahiman at 013-9892382.