Tiang: Repair, upgrading works of central sewage project in Rejang Park to be completed by 2020

SIBU: The repair and upgrading works of the three packages central sewage project for residential and commercial units in Rejang Park is expected to be completed by end of 2020.

Political secretary to chief minister Michael Tiang pointed out that for the past 10 years, the failure of the central sewage system in Rejang Park has caused inconvenience to 400 households.

“The repair and upgrading works consist of three packages, package 1 involves the installation of individual septic tanks for 191 houses will be completed next month.

“And the whole project is expected to be completed end of next year,” he said when speaking at Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Pelawan branch’s fifth anniversary and SUPP’s 60th anniversary gala dinner here last night.

Also present were SUPP Bawang Assan chairman and Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) deputy chairman councillor Robert Lau, PRS Dudong branch and SRDC chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai as well as representatives from Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP).

Tiang, who is also the organising chairman of the event, said that since 2015, SUPP Pelawan had brought the central sewage issue in Rejang Park to the late Chief Minister Pehin Sri Adenan Satem’s attention.

Tiang recalled that Adenan had promised RM1 million for the upgrade of the central sewage system but unfortunately he passed away.

Nevertheless, Tiang said the present Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg last year had approved RM3 million for the project.

He said that SUPP is a political party that is with the people by going down to the ground to serve the people.

“We are also a political party that owes a duty to cast visions and plans to build Sarawak. In Pelawan, we task ourselves with the same duty: that is to always seek solutions to solve people’s issues as well as to seek new visions to rebuild and renew Pelawan,” he asserted.

Earlier, Tiang spoke at length on SUPP’s formation and its ideology.

He said SUPP is now a 60 years old political party. In the past 60 years the party experienced a lot of ups and downs and withstood the challenges.

“Without Sarawak, there is no SUPP. Our Party is always at the forefront to safeguard Sarawak’s special position in Malaysia as well as our rights. We cannot give in to any bullying unfair policies made by the PH Government for Sarawak.

“SUPP may be one of the ruling parties in the GPS government now, but we must be reminded ourselves not to forget where we are from. With the same spirit, our SUPP Pelawan Branch was established five years ago in order to serve the people in Pelawan as well as to bring Pelawan people together to share the prosperity of our lands,” Tiang highlighted.

SUPP Pelawan chairman Clarence Ting, who is the new Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman also spoke at the function.