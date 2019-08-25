Uphold spirit of nationalism – assistant minister

LAHAD DATU: The people are urged to nurture the spirit of nationalism every day so that it does not disappear among Malaysian citizens.

Assistant Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment, Assafal P Alian said if disregarded, the spirit of nationalism will fade away and the National Day could lose its meaning.

Assafal said we would not want to become like other countries which become non sovereign because its citizens did not appreciate and love their country.

He said we should appreciate Malaysia before anything happens because of our negligence.

If something happens, he said, it will be hard to fix.

“The independence celebration will not bring any meaning if we are not wise in filling it. Therefore, all parties involved in the celebration should take a comprehensive approach to ensure the celebration gives deep impact on the community and produce people who have high spirit of nationalism,” he said.

Assafal who is also Tungku Assemblyman said this in his speech delivered by Tungku Assistant District Officer, Firuz Idzual Deen @ Bentty Bin Mohd Dzul at the Merdeka Appreciation night with the Konvoi Kembara Merdeka Jalur Gemilang on Friday night.

The appreciation night was aimed at welcoming the Kembara Merdeka Jalur Gemilang 2019 convoy which are on tour to all districts in Sabah with the purpose to enliven the independence celebration among the people.

Assafal also urged the people to appreciate the service and sacrifice of the security forces who always strive to ensure the security and sovereignty of our country are always guaranteed for the harmony and well being of the people.

He said we should also reject any form of behaviour that could disrupt public order and the people as it is clearly in contrary to the principle of living in a democratic country.

“We should rise together in determination to prosper the nation and the people should also appreciate and defend our country’s independence,” he added.