Viral ‘abduction’ news of two girls from Matang faked by sister, police investigating

KUCHING: Sarawak Deputy Police Commissioner Dato’ Dev Kumar M.M. Sree has clarified that the two girls who were said to be ‘abducted’ at Jalan FAC Matang here today were in fact trying to run away from home.

According to Dev Kumar, a photo of the police report that was lodged by a 20-year-old woman, who is a sister to one of the ‘victims’ was false.

“The girl lodged a false report. Not a kidnapping,” he said in a WhatsApp message today.

The ‘abduction’ of the 10 and 17 year-old victims created a buzz on social media when they were said to be abducted in broad daylight by two masked men at a roadside near Jalan FAC Matang around 3.15pm today.

The complainant claimed that she saw two unknown persons grabbing both victims by the arms and dragged them inside a white coloured van.

This, however turned out to be a smokescreen devised by the girl, police said.

Lodging a false police report is an offence under Section 182 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum of six months’ jail, a fine of up to RM2,000, or both.

In a press conference late this evening, Dev Kumar elaborated on the details, saying that the ‘missing’ children had been found and safely escorted to the nearest police station after they were found in a friend’s house.

“There was no such abduction attempt. There were no abductors. The children were found safe and sound, and their parents have been duly informed as well,” Dev told reporters.

“We symphatise with the parents, as they too were fooled into thinking that their children were abducted. We will not be taking any action against the parents in this case.

“We will however be looking into the person who lodged the false report; she is currently in custody and we are recording her statement as we speak,” he revealed.

It was also understood that the police had mobilised almost all their operational assets in an attempt to trace the ‘suspects’.