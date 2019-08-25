Wee says DBKU experience stands him in good stead as Kuching South Mayor

KUCHING: Dato Wee Hong Seng has described his appointment as the next Kuching South Mayor as ‘a very big task’.

He hopes to put to good use his experience of seven years as a commission member of Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) in his administration of the city.

“I am the longest serving and considered a veteran in DBKU. I have been sitting in a few sub-committees in DBKU like licensing, building and all that.

“So, I think I should be prepared for it (mayorship), and be ready to work hard. I hope everybody would give me a chance to perform,” he told reporters after officiating at the Junior Chamber International (JCI) Malaysia’s ‘Announcement of 30 Finalists for 10 Outstanding Young Malaysians (TOYM)’ event at a restaurant here on Friday night.

Wee, 58, was announced as the new Kuching South Mayor during a press conference called by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, following a Sarawak cabinet meeting at Wisma Bapa Malaysia on Thursday.

Wee would take over from Dato James Chan, whose tenure ends this Aug 31.

Chan has been the mayor since 2008.

Wee thanked Abang Johari, Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian and all the cabinet ministers for their trust and confidence in him.

“I feel very honoured – my appointment was very unexpected. I only heard about it after the announcement was made, and I received a lot of messages on WhatsApp and phone calls.”

Dr Sim, when met by reporters after the press conference that day, said Wee’s seven years of experience as a commission member of DBKU would be vital in forging greater working relationship between Kuching South and Kuching North.

“The DBKU and MBKS (Kuching South City Council) are twins, so they need to work hand-in-hand,” remarked Dr Sim.