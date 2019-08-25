Woman lodges police report alleging younger sister, niece abducted by two masked men at Jalan FAC Matang

KUCHING: A 20-year-old woman has lodged a police report alleging that her younger sister and niece were abducted by two unknown persons around 3.15pm today.

The victims were identified as Dayang Siti Nur Safiqah Abang Ghazali, 17 and Dayang Nurul Aina Najwa, 10.

According to a source, the abduction had allegedly taken place at a roadside near the Kopodims intersection at Jalan FAC Matang here.

“The elder sister saw two large men grabbing both victims by the arm and dragged them inside a white coloured van,” said the source.

The source added that both men were wearing face masks and black shirts.

Meanwhile, one of the victims’ father Abang Nurazam when contacted, pleaded those who have any information on the whereabouts of the victims to call 011-15320019.