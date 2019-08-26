Don’t be prejudice against companies awarded contracts by BN govt – Chin

KOTA KINABALU: The Pakatan Harapan (PH) government should not prejudice against companies who were awarded government contracts during the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) administration and cancel their contracts without justification.

Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) president Datuk Chin Su Phin said many contracts awarded during the previous government’s era had been cancelled without reason, including the abolishment of the National Service Training Programme (PLKN).

He said the PLKN was a good platform to cultivate patriotism among Malaysian youths and equip them with skills they would benefit from later in life.

However, he said the government had terminated the training programme while contractors still had three years left on their five-year contract on the grounds of national interest, causing significant amount of losses on the companies.

“The government was supposed to be a reliable contract partner that would not simply cancel contracts.”

Chin said the PH government should not have cancelled existing contracts without reason, nor prejudice against companies who were awarded contracts during the BN governance because this would deter foreign investors from coming to Malaysia.

“Similarly, if companies which are awarded contracts during the PH administration had their contracts cancelled when there is another change of government, foreign investors will think twice about getting involved in our government contracts as they have no confidence in Malaysia,” he said when officiating at the joint annual conference for 11 LDP divisions in the west coast here yesterday.

On the other hand, Chin hoped that the new government would deliver the promises made during the 14th General Election (GE14).

He said the PH coalition had toppled BN, which has ruled the country for 60 years.

“The people do not want to see the PH government repeating the same mistakes as their predecessors.

“The rakyat have high expectations on the new government and want to see improvements in the country’s economy and education system under a fresh leadership.”

Additionally, he said it was the people’s fervent wish to see the government crack down on corruption in effort to regain the reputation of the country that had been tarnished by the previous administration.

He said the new government had its shortcomings since taking over Putrajaya a year and a half ago.

“Perhaps the reason is that many of the ministers or appointed officers are inexperienced.

“PH has made a lot of pledges during the election and many have yet to be fulfilled.”

He hoped that PH would honour its promises before the next general election so as not to disappoint the people who have voted for the coalition.

For instance, Chin pointed out that Democratic Action Party (DAP) leaders were confident in granting recognition to the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) when the new government was formed but has yet to deliver on their promise to date.

He added that the DAP leaders had strongly opposed to the Lynas rare earth plant as well but the government of the day had backtracked on its stand and now even considering allowing the firm to dispose of its waste on a suitable site in the country.

“The government, when they were campaigning as opposition during the election, had given the people high hopes without thinking whether they were able to resolve the Lynas issue.”

Despite the new government’s shortcomings, Chin lauded the Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s determination in fighting against graft.

“Unlike the BN era, the MACC (Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission) is going after the big fish this time.

“We have seen the former prime minister, deputy prime minister and high-ranking officers being prosecuted in court and I laud Tun Dr Mahathir’s success in driving down corruption in the country.

“It is indeed not easy to achieve zero corruption and the government should continue to work harder in its anti-graft efforts.”