Monday, August 26
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»Female motorcyclist perishes in head-on collision with lorry in Sibu

Female motorcyclist perishes in head-on collision with lorry in Sibu

0
By Conny Banji on News, Sarawak

The female motorcyclist died on the spot in the accident that happened at around 4am today.

SIBU: A 71-year-old female motorcyclist perished after her motorcycle collided head-on with a lorry at a traffic light junction at Grand Heights in Ulu Lanang Road, here this morning.

The victim, who was from Ulu Lanang Road, died on the spot in the accident that happened at around 4am.

It was believed that she was turning into Mantis Road when a lorry which was driven by a man heading towards Ulu Lanang Road could not brake in time and hit her.

Members of the public who saw the accident then contacted the ambulance.

The lorry driver was unhurt in the accident.

Recommended Posts