Female motorcyclist perishes in head-on collision with lorry in Sibu

SIBU: A 71-year-old female motorcyclist perished after her motorcycle collided head-on with a lorry at a traffic light junction at Grand Heights in Ulu Lanang Road, here this morning.

The victim, who was from Ulu Lanang Road, died on the spot in the accident that happened at around 4am.

It was believed that she was turning into Mantis Road when a lorry which was driven by a man heading towards Ulu Lanang Road could not brake in time and hit her.

Members of the public who saw the accident then contacted the ambulance.

The lorry driver was unhurt in the accident.