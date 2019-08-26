Gibraltar BSN launches Malaysia’s first WhatsApp e-Policy delivery

KUALA LUMPUR: Gibraltar BSN Life Bhd (Gibraltar BSN) launched its first-in-market WhatsApp e-Policy delivery system.

To further complement customer experience, the life insurer also introduced Gibraltar INtelligent Assistant (GINA), a Chatbot to provide instant, efficient and superior customer service on WhatsApp 24-7.

Gibraltar BSN chief executive officer Rangam Bir said, “Technological advancements have driven a change in consumer behaviour where today’s customers expect instant gratification.

“We are proud to be the first insurer in Malaysia to deliver immediacy and convenience to our customers by leveraging WhatsApp, a popular household messenger app that allows our customers to easily retrieve their insurance policies whenever they want, gain answers to their queries instantly 24-7 or even download claim documents.”

With more than 1.6 billion users, WhatsApp is currently the world’s most used messenger app today.

WhatsApp also dominates the Malaysian market according to the Internet Users Survey 2018 published by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission.

Rangam Bir added, “With 86 per cent internet penetration in Malaysia, Gibraltar BSN sees plenty of opportunities to deploy digital solutions that can further enhance the level of customer engagement and experience.

“The launch of our innovative WhatsApp initiatives marks another milestone in our digital transformation journey and we will continue to expand our digital capabilities and reach to ensure that protection can be easily accessible to all Malaysians. ”

Upon policy issuance, a Gibraltar BSN customer will receive an SMS informing them that their e-Policy is ready together with a link to download the e-Policy on WhatsApp.

Existing customers can add Gibraltar BSN’s business phone number +603-2299 2477 to chat with GINA on WhatsApp and obtain basic information on branch locations, list of panel hospitals, performance of investment-linked funds, download forms and even ask to speak to a Customer Careline representative.

The launch of Gibraltar BSN’s WhatsApp e-policy delivery system and Chatbot GINA comes on the heels of iLyfe, a digital sales solution for agents, launched earlier this month.

These digital initiatives are among the many achievements under ASCEND, a three-year Transformation programme that will see Gibraltar BSN becoming a stronger and more dynamic competitor in the Malaysian life insurance market.