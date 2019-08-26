Hap Seng Properties earns praise from ministry

INANAM: The State Local Government and Housing Ministry has praised Hap Seng Properties Development Sdn Bhd for elevating the construction standard in Sabah – and for paving the way for more prospective first-time home buyers to realise their dreams of owning their own house.

Its minister, Datuk Dr Jaujan Sambakong, said that Hap Seng’s workmanship and quality had improved immensely and had successfully raised the benchmark for all the other future developments in the state.

“We are quickly catching up to the standard we see in places such as Kuala Lumpur and Penang,” said Jaujan at the grand opening of Kingfisher Inanam’s Sky Recreation Park.

“I was not surprised when they told me that, under the new government’s initiative – the Home Ownership Campaign, Hap Seng had sold the most units throughout Sabah.

“Hap Seng is also the first developer from Sabah to be approached by the Federal Local Government and Housing Ministry to participate in the MyHome 1.0 and 2.0 schemes by offering to all Malaysian first-time home buyers a RM30,000 government subsidy, while stocks last,” added Jaujan, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister.

His speech was read by his ministry’s permanent secretary Masnah Matsalleh. Also present at the event was Assistant Minister to the Chief Minister, Datuk Jimmy Wong.

Jaujan described Kingfisher Inanam as a state-of-the-art masterpiece – whereby most of its outdoor facilities were concentrated in one place.

He said that it is the first condominium in Kota Kinabalu to have implemented seismic designs at an affordable price.

He further pointed out that Kingfisher Inanam is only 400 meters away from the Pan Borneo Highway.

“Kingfisher Inanam has set the high standard of living with a well-planned environment and facilities. The natural green around its vicinity also blends in perfectly with Kota Kinbalu being a ‘nature resort city’ as a whole,” said Jaujan.

Meanwhile, Hap Seng’s Property Division (East Malaysia) Chief Operating Officer John Tan Duo Zer said that the two-acre Sky Recreation Park was designed to accommodate the people’s needs in this modern and fast moving society.

“Recreation and exercise for most people may just be a weekend luxury. But at Kingfisher Inanam, you can practically do it everyday. This is simply because the recreation park was designed to fit all ages – right at your door step,” said John.

The 85,000 square feet recreation park located at the condominium’s fifth level, will have a state-of-the-art concept for sporting activities, leisure and rejuvenation promoting healthy living lifestyle.

The park features a clubhouse, wading pool, two children playgrounds, a full-sized basketball court, an outdoor badminton/sepak takraw court, a lawn area, a reflexology area, a vanishing edge pool and many more.