Maszlee: Free breakfast for all national primary school pupils starting next year

KUCHING: Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik has announced that free breakfast will be provided to all pupils of national primary schools nationwide beginning January 2020.

In a statement posted on his Facebook today, Maszlee said that children need the proper nutrition and balanced eating habits to ensure that they stay healthy and active, and at the same time helping them to focus in their daily studies.

He said the Ministry of Education Malaysia (MOE) is always concerned about the nutritional aspect of the students and is constantly mobilising various initiatives to ensure that the children’s stomach are always filled with nutritious foods.

“As such, starting in January 2020, MOE will launch a special free breakfast programme for students in primary schools across the country.

“Through this programme, the students will be served delicious breakfast with a healthy menu, and it is free of charge,” he said.

Maszlee also said that MOE will continue to explore any possibility to ensure that children are able to attend school with great joy.