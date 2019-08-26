Missing man found dead in jungle with gunshot wound

MIRI: A man, who was reported missing in Limbang after he failed to return home since Aug 23, was found dead in the jungle with gunshot wound on his body yesterday.

According to Limbang police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abang Abidin, the victim, who was identified as 42-year-old Tony Malong, from Kampung Liang Dato in Limbang was found by villagers at around 12pm.

“The victim’s wife had been looking for the victim since Aug 23 after he failed to return home from work. She tried to search for him at their longhouse on Aug 24 but to no avail.

“And on Aug 25, around 9am, the wife spotted his vehicle which was parked by the roadside at Lubuk Lalang in Medamit. However, the victim was nowhere to be found,” said Abang Zainal.

The victim’s wife then asked villagers of Kampung Liang Dato to help search for the victim where they later found him in the jungle around 12pm.

“The victim was found trapped under the tree roots. Physical check on the deceased found gunshot wound at the back of his right rib. There were no other injuries,” he said.

He added that a machete belonging to the victim was also found at the scene.

Abang Zainal said initial investigation revealed that the victim had told his co-worker at around 6pm on Aug 23 that he wanted to catch frogs.

The victim also reminded his co-worker not to look for him if he did not turn up for work the next day, he added.

“Based on information received from the victim’s wife, the victim often went hunting alone and that he used trap and did not possess any guns,” said Abang Zainal.

He said the police are hunting for the suspect and the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.