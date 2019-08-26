Sarawak to add more Spektra houses in Lundu, Sematan

KUCHING: The Sarawak government, through the Housing Development Corporation (HDC), will add more houses in Lundu and Sematan under the Spektra Permata Lundu Housing Project, said Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The chief minister said the lands in these two areas are capable of holding more units, adding that the government would bear the cost of basic infrastructure such as roads and drainage.

“This sort of housing is good for the people and even more so for the people of Lundu and Sematan. Therefore, I want HDC to add more Spektra housing units and build fewer single-storey terrace houses,” he said when visiting the site yesterday after the ‘Berambeh Ngan Abang Jo’ town hall session at Lundu Community Hall.

Meanwhile, HDC chief executive officer Mohd Asman Ahmad said construction of the housing units under the project in these two locations had already begun and was expected to be completed by March 2020.

“Twenty-six units are being built in Lundu and 25 units are being built in Sematan at a total cost of RM4.9 million. For this project, we are distributing it to those who are eligible based on Land and Survey and housing eligibility, whereas financing is borne by Mutiara Mortgage and Finance.

“We will try to carry out the selection of home owners within these 12 months so that the owners can move in by Hari Raya next year. This is HDC’s commitment in ensuring this housing project can be completed as soon as possible,” he said.

Each unit measures about 820 square feet and has three rooms and two bathrooms, and will be sold between RM90,000 and RM120,000 per unit.

Mohd Asman also said that to deal with the housing demand in Lundu and Sematan, HDC is considering another development project of 240 single-storey terrace houses and the proposal will be brought to the State Planning Unit for the chief minister’s approval.