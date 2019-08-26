Son dead, father missing after boat floundered in heavy seas

KOTA KINABALU: A search and rescue operation has been launched for a father, who is feared drowned while trying to save his son in the sea off Kampung Kekapor, Kuala Penyu.

Beaufort police chief DSP Azmir Abd Razak said the missing man is identified as Abdul Jahar Asri and the incident occurred about 9.30 am on Sunday.

Abdul Jahar, his son Nizam, and a friend, Rosman Imbang, went out fishing at 7 am on Sunday. On their way home about two hours later, the boat they were in was hit by strong waves.

The battering from the waves caused Nizam to fall overboard and stalled the boat’s engine. Abdul Jahar immediately took an empty plastic canister and jumped into the sea to try and save his son.

Rosman managed to start the outboard engine about 30 minutes later and went looking for the two men.

He managed to find Nizam and after bringing him on board, found that he was not breathing. While administering first aid to Nizam, Rosman phoned his wife and asked her to get police and the villagers’ assistance to find Abdul Jahar.

Rosman then headed for shore with Nizam, but, tragically, he was pronounced dead by medical officers who were waiting at the beach.

Azmir said the search and rescue operation which also involved the marine police, Fire and Rescue Services Department, Civil Defence Corp, MMEA and villagers had to be called off at 5 pm because of bad weather.

“The operation will resume at 7 am on Monday,” he said.