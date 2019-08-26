Sony launches first smartphone under new Xperia line-up

KUALA LUMPUR: Sony launched its first smartphone under its new smartphone flagship; the Xperia 1, bringing Sony’s proven professional display and cinematography technologies packed into a beautiful, sleek smartphone powerhouse.

“We have established a new vision for our Xperia brand to bring our customers experiences beyond imagination,” said Sony Singapore Marketing Company president Atsushi Endo. We are continuing to push the boundaries in pursuit of innovation and our new Xperia delivers genuine technologies with a multitude of professional-grade features for creative entertainment experiences that are only possible with Sony.”

It also features a 21:9 CinemaWide 6.5 inch 4K HDR OLED display, powered by Sony’s award-winning BRAVIA TV technologies. The X1 for mobile engine brings HDR (High Dynamic Range) remastering technologies, ensuring more contrast, colour and clarity.

The display, together with originally developed image processing, supports wide colour space ITU-R BT.2020 as well as DCI-P3 with Illuminant D65.

The Sony Xperia 1 is further enriched by Dolby Atmos.

Experience pro-level quality in every photo with an advanced triple lens camera (12MP) for any situation and light conditions: 16mm for wide landscapes, a versatile 26mm lens and a 52mm lens telephoto shooting (35mm equivalent). Technologies from Sony’s acclaimed Alpha interchangeable lens camera are inherited in Xperia 1 as BIONZ X for mobile.

The algorithm enables the world’s first Eye AF (Auto Focus) in a smartphone to bring the sharp focus exactly to the level of eyes and also delivers continuous burst shooting with up to 10 fps AF/AE tracking (Auto Focus and Auto Exposure) to give you precision focus and optimal exposure.

Xperia 1 also takes motion picture to the next level through the collaboration with the engineers of Sony’s professional digital cinema camera division known for its CineAlta brand, famous for its Full Frame digital cinematography camera ‘VENICE’. Users can shoot with natural cinematic tone and further apply expression-based colour management pre-sets with Sony’s new Cinema Pro feature on the Xperia 1.

Xperia 1 also lets users grab 21:9 still image off the live view or recorded clips, even with or without the ‘Look’ colour management pre-sets.

With the 21:9 ratio display, Xperia 1 achieves a minimal and timeless design that perfectly showcases the splendid display, while the beautifully slim profile ensures a comfortable hand-fit.

The sleek metal frame encases durable Corning Gorilla Glass 6 on front and back, while IP65/IP68 certified water resistance guards against the elements.

Experience incredible performance and improved power efficiency with the latest flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Mobile Platform. This offers high-speed Gigabit LTE capability, up to 25 per cent faster CPU and up to 40 per cent GPU performance versus the previous generation, and Snapdragon Elite Gaming, for handling processor-intensive apps and games with ease.

The high capacity 3330 mAh battery, combined with Smart Stamina, Battery Care and Xperia Adaptive Charging, help to keep you powered throughout the day. The Xperia 1 in Black, Purple and Grey will be available in Malaysia from early October 2019 at Sony Stores KLCC and Curve, Sony Store Online and selected Sony Centres, at recommended retail price of RM4,299.

Technical Specifications

Memory and storage: 6GB RAM, microSDXC support (up to 512 GB), 128GB ROM (UFS internal memory)

SIM capacity: Single SIM, dual SIM

Operating system: Android 9 Pie

Processor (CPU): Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Mobile Platform

Battery: 3,330 mAh

Durability: Water resistant (IP65/68), Corning Gorilla Glass 6

Weight: 6.2 ounce

Dimensions: 6.5 x 2.8 x 0.3 inches

Colour: Black, Purple, Gray

Display: 21:9 CinemaWide display, 6.5 inch 4K HDR OLED (1644 x 3840)

Main camera: Triple lens camera system, 12MP+12+12MP, Super wide-angle, 2x optical zoom

Camera features: Cinema Pro powered by CineAlta, SteadyShot, 2x optical zoom, 5x digital zoom, HDR photo, Hybrid Autofocus

Front camera: 8MP, 1/4 sensor size, SteadyShot with intelligent Active Mode (5-axis stablisation)

Connectivity: A-GNSS (GPS+GLONASS), USB 3.1, USB Type-C, Google Cast, NFC

Sensors: Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Barameter sensor, eCompass, fingerprint sensor, game rotation vector, geomagnetic rotation vector

Sound: Dolby Atmos