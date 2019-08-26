Soon Koh congratulates Uggah, Awang Tengah for their new cabinet appointments

KUCHING: Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh has congratulated Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas who has been appointed to succeed him as Second Finance Minister following his resignation from the state cabinet.

“I hope the state Ministry of Finance would give him (Uggah) the same cooperation like the way they assisted me during my time as the Second Finance Minister,” said Wong when speaking to journalists after officiating Kuching Mandarin Toastmasters Club 24th Executive Committee Installation at a restaurant in Crown Square here on last night.

When asked whether the portfolio of Second Finance Minister should be given to a person from Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), Wong refrained from answering the question as he said it was Chief Minister Abang Johari Tun Openg’s prerogative to choose a suitable candidate for the post.

“It is the chief minister’s decision (on who he wants to assume the role of Second Finance Minister). He has the prerogative,” said Wong.

Wong, who is also Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president, also congratulated Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan for taking over his Ministry of International Trade and E-Commerce’s portfolio, which had now been merged to become Ministry of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development.

Despite leaving the state cabinet, Wong said he remained passionate about the works of politics and emphasised that it was still a long journey for him.

“There is still a long journey ahead and I believe the prospect of PSB has been as bright as ever,” said the Bawang Assan assemblyman.

Meanwhile, during his officiating speech, Wong urged the club’s new committee members to strive in giving their utmost commitment and hard works towards bringing the club to greater heights.

“When we take on a new responsibility or a new role, the legacy of our works will be carried till the end of our life.”

“And when you reach the end of your life one day, you will look back and judge the contributions and performance you brought into your works. It is indeed a long journey ahead,” he said after the swearing-in ceremony of the new committee members.

Wong also urged the new committee members to put their heart into their new roles in growing the public speaking club.

“Not that you have to do it, you have to enjoy doing it. This is very important,” said Wong.

Coincidentally, Wong also shared with those present at the event that Sunday was his last day in office as the Second Finance Minister and Minister of International Trade and E-Commerce.