Three men nabbed for alleged burglary in Kota Padawan area

KUCHING: Three male suspects aged 28 to 30 years were arrested by the police for alleged burglary in the Kota Padawan area.

Padawan police chief Supt Aidil Bolhassan said the suspects were arrested at a house in Tapah Village around 12.30am yesterday.

“Inside the house, police found several bottles of alcoholic drinks, believed to be related to a recent housebreaking case at Mile 13 Jalan Kuching-Serian on Aug 22,” said Aidil in a statement.

The suspects who denied their involvement in any housebreaking all have previous criminal records for drug-related offences, he added.

During police interrogation, one of the suspects claimed that the bottles of alcoholic drinks belonged to his friends named ‘Onga’ and ‘K’.

All suspects are living separately in the Tapah area. The other two suspects claimed that they were visiting the house to consume drugs.

“All three are currently under remand to be investigated under Section 457 of the Penal Code,” said Aidil.

Recently, a man had lodged a police report claiming that his house was broken into by burglars around 10.30pm on Aug 22.

The man claimed to have lost his BMW superbike, cash of RM1,000, bottles of alcoholic drinks, a branded watch and a collection of coins.