3-in-1 festival enlivens Sibu Jaya Aug 22-Sep 8

SIBU: A three-in-one festival enlivens Sibu Jaya township of more than 30,000 with fun filled activities for the whole family from Aug 22 to Sept 8.

‘Karnival Ambang Merdeka 2019’ hosted by Embun Kiara from Aug 22 to Sept 8 as a platform for family fun promises nightly performances amongst others while Pesta Sibu Jaya will be held on Aug 30-31 and Fun 5 Fiesta from Aug 31 to Sept 1.

Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai said the council is holding Pesta Sibu Jaya wth Strongman and Strong Woman Contest, Blowpipe Contest, Fun Cycling, Big Bike Show and Ratu Sibu Jaya Beauty Pageant with the support of Embun Kiara.

“The Strongman Competition has been a signature event for Pesta Sibu Jaya since two years ago. It has attracted 12 participants, including five from the peninsula and two from Sabah,” Sempurai told a press conference here yesterday.

On the big bike show, half the road at Sibu Jaya Boulevard will be closed from 6pm Aug 30 to 5pm Aug 31with a clinic to teach youngsters on discipline and safe way of riding.

He said that Ratu Sibu Jaya Beauty Pageant with the final on Sept 8 has always been a crowd-puller while this year’s blowpipe competition will see participants from Indonesia.

SRDC deputy chairman councillor Robert Lau will officiate at the opening on Aug 30, while Sempurai will officiate the closing on Sept 8.

Amcorp Sibu Jaya (formerly known as Distrepark Sdn Bhd), the master developer of Sibu Jaya, will be holding Fun 5 Fiesta from Aug 31 to Sept 1.

Sempurai said Fun 5 Fiesta will showcase among others – water fiesta (water party, fire safety demo, water zumba), street soccer, bonfire, free and easy camping.

“We hope that people including those from the surrounding areas such as Kanowit, Julau and Mukah can come to check these exciting and fun-filled festival,” he urged.