Body of seven-year-old Indonesian girl found in Sungai Rajang

SIBU: The body of a seven-year-old Indonesian girl who was reported missing while bathing in Sungai Rajang near a dockyard in Sungai Bidut on Sunday was found last night.

According state Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Operations Centre, the body of Julia Purnama was found by her father Opriadi Sukardi some 100 feet from where she was last seen at about 10.30pm.

“Bomba rushed to the scene upon receiving call from Opriadi. Her body was handed over to the police at around 12.30am,” state Bomba Operations Centre said in a press statement.

On Sunday, Julia was jogging together with her father and two cousins Alit Aiman, 10, and Mohamad Azrul Ashraf, seven, near the dockyard.

After jogging, Alit and Julia decided to take a bath.

Mohamad, who saw Alit struggling in the water, alerted Opriadi, who managed to bring him back to safety.