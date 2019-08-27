Celcom committed to advance digital societies in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Celcom Axiata Berhad announced yesterday its continuous commitment to further develop and enhance connectivity in Sabah, targeting both urban and rural communities, with the expansion of the telco’s high-speed internet connectivity via fibre, wireless technology and digital applications throughout Sabah, further advancing the digital lifestyles and societies of Sabah.

Celcom aims to contribute to Sabah’s development in productive sectors, achieve quality human capital and to assist in the development of basic infrastructures, utilities and public amenities, further driving economic growth and in line with the government’s National Fiberisation and Connectivity Plan (NFCP) to accelerate the nation’s baseline of 98% broadband coverage in populated areas by 2023 with a minimum broadband speed of 30Mbps nationwide.

Throughout the years, Celcom has always pushed the limits to deliver the best connectivity experience to even the most rural areas of the nation, further improving Sabah’s development by enriching the community’s digital lifestyles. For over 26 years, Celcom has been progressively investing in Sabah’s network infrastructure to a total of over 1,200 sites today.

These sites provide 2G, 3G, LTE and LTE-Advance coverage in all districts, covering over 78% of Sabah’s population coverage. In delivering the best internet connectivity and digital experiences to the homes in Sabah, Celcom uses end-to-end technology such as 4T4R multiple-input and multiple-output (MIMO), Carrier Aggregation, 256 Quadrature Amplitude Modulation (QAM) and many more.

Today, Celcom together with Celcom Timur Sdn Bhd. (CTSB) are Sabah’s largest network provider, covering approximately 650,000 homes with Celcom’s optic fibre technology and fixed wireless connectivity. Celcom Home Fibre offers Sabah customers with unlimited high-speed Internet up to 1Gbps (only available at selected areas in Sabah), for only RM229 per month. Moreover, for a limited time, the first 100 customers in Sabah who opt for Celcom Home Fibre 100Mbps or 1Gbps plans will get a free Wi-Fi Extender (worth RM149). Celcom Home Fibre also offers speeds up to 100Mbps at RM120 and 30Mbps at RM80 monthly.

Homes without fibre availability can opt for Celcom’s alternative to copper technology with Celcom Home Wireless broadband service, which enables high-speed internet with average speeds up to 30 Mbps, connecting up to 64 devices at a time in homes on a “plug and play” basis, without the need for any wall-hacking.

Furthermore, Celcom has always supported Sabah’s Small Medium Businesses (SMB) and corporations through digital engagements and partnerships, offering innovative connectivity solutions that contribute to the development of local businesses and the state economy.

Celcom is currently serving over 3,000 companies in Sabah with connectivity services such as fibre, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, Fleet Management services and mobile packages that are catered to meet each business’s digital requirements.

Celcom also goes the extra mile with various initiatives that are aligned with the government and state aspirations. Celcom supports vertical industries across Sabah such as tourism, education and transportation. To date, Celcom provides connectivity and solutions to over 900 schools in Sabah, even covering remote areas such as Tuaran and Sipitang. Celcom also provides connectivity to major hotels in cities and remote islands, including business solutions at Kota Kinabalu International Airport.

In an effort to advance rural communities in Sabah, Celcom together with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) operates a total of 86 Internet Centres out of 114 centres in Sabah today, catering entrepreneurship and digital training programmes which have contributed to the development of over 300 entrepreneurs in Sabah.

Celcom’s ‘Advancing Digital Societies in Sabah’ event yesterday was graced by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Mohd Shafie bin Haji Apdal and Idham Nawawi, Chief Executive Officer of Celcom Axiata Berhad together with various Sabah technology partners and vendors at Hilton Hotel, Kota Kinabalu.

Idham Nawawi, Chief Executive Officer of Celcom Axiata Berhad said Celcom is committed to empower the state of Sabah with plans to deploy the best network coverage together with innovative applications, services and products that will further accelerate Sabah’s development and economy within the digital era.

“This initiative is also in collaboration and aligned with the state government’s agenda for Sabah’s digital development and we want to reach out to all communities, both urban and rural, to have the opportunity to be adept within today’s rapidly growing digital technology industry.

“Celcom will continue to stand alongside the nation in transforming its aspirations into reality, and we are very confident that our commitment in Sabah, will contribute to our overall provision to the country for the best digital advancement and experience for every Malaysian, realising a truly digital Malaysia,” he said.