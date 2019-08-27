China’s investment in Southeast Asia shows good momentum

KUALA LUMPUR: China’s investment in Southeast Asia has showed good momentum in the first half of 2019, as it reached US$11 billion (RM4.21 per dollar), almost doubling year-on-year, according to a Maybank report.

The new round of scientific and technological revolution is an important background for the country’s rapid investment in Southeast Asia.

According to statistics, investment in the science and technology sector reached US$2.5 billion in the first half of the year, more than the total in 2017.

In addition, the 5G communications global commercialisation is a major factor driving the outbreak of technology investment in the region.

China and Southeast Asian countries actively welcome the tide of the digital economy with an aim to achieve lane-changing and overtaking.

Against the headwind of the US trade protectionism, the economic relationship between China and Southeast Asia is still uniquely well, proving the feasibility of the Belt and Road Initiative.

The goal of the initiative is also to build these new roads and ties, which will make China and Southeast Asia more closely linked and become a new pole of global economic growth. — Bernama