Dennis: Outsiders don’t understand real situation

LONG LATEI, Baram: Those who constantly condemn the state government and its initiatives to further improve the living standards of the people in the rural areas must understand the real situation on the ground.

In stating this, Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau said there were claims that the Penans had been excluded from the state government’s development plans, adding outsiders did not understand the real challenges and obstacles faced in carrying out development in the interior areas of Baram, especially in Telang Usan.

“Such claims by outsiders are inaccurate and portray them as ignorant of the real problems faced by the Penans. They should see the whole picture and not just focus on one race,” he said.

Dennis made these comments when officiating at the closing ceremony of Penan Community Empowerment Programme at the rural service centre (RSC) here recently.

According to Dennis, issues on the lack of water supply and basic amenities in Penan villages were not caused by ignorance of the state government but because the villages were too far in the interior.

“Any race living in the same area also faces similar problems, not because they are Penan,” he emphasised.

Dennis said since becoming the people’s representative in 2011 until today, he has continued to work hard to bring development to Telang Usan, especially to the Penan areas.

He said the state government under the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is now implementing a comprehensive approach involving planned and ongoing socio-economic development, health, education, human capital and infrastructure for the Penans and all races.

Dennis stressed that Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg has a clear strategy to develop the people of Telang Usan through various developments by the Highland Development Agency (HDA).

“A sum of RM750 million has been allocated for infrastructure development including roads, water supply and electricity supply in Telang Usan. These include the construction of a private water filtration plant in Long Kevok located amongst the Penan settlements.

“In addition, almost all 80 villages in Telang Usan have been supplied with electricity and every village in Baram has development projects. These developments will continue although it takes time,” he reiterated.

In this regard, Dennis urged the Penan community to continue supporting the government that has proven to be able to bring development and bring them forward.

“We need stability. We cannot change the government and people’s representatives like changing clothes. As long as GPS holds the state, the people of Baram will continue to enjoy development,” he added.

On the programme, Dennis said it aimed at increasing the people’s understanding of the state government’s continued efforts to help people in remote areas such as Long Latei.

About 500 Penan residents around Long Latei took part in the programme jointly organised by Miri Resident’s Office, Telang Usan District Office, Long Bedian Sub-District Office, State Planning Unit (SPU), Chief Minister’s Department, Miri Agriculture Department, Public Works Department and local agencies.

Telang Usan district officer Baru Tai, SPU Environmental Sector assistant director Lo Sheau Sia, Majlis Adat Istiadat Sarawak secretary Salang Manjan, Penghulu Apoh Juwin Lihan, Long Latei headman Jangin Duwing and several other community leaders and representatives of various agencies were among those present.