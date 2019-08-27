Investigation committee set up over KLIA system hitch

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Transport (MOT) today announced the setting up of a committee to investigate the Issue of failure of the KL International Airport (KLIA) Total Airport Management System (TAMS) following the incident of system disturbance at the airport.

The failure of TAMS at KLIA was detected on Aug 21 (Wednesday) which resulted in flight cancellations and delays and discomfort to passengers for four days, and the system was stabilised on Aug 24 (Saturday).

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said that the committee which was formed administratively was to investigate the actual cause of the disturbance and suggest improvement measures to prevent its repeat.

‘’The committee is given one month to prepare a detailed report to the cabinet,’’ he said in a statement today.

MOT secretary general Datuk Mohd Khairul Adib Abdul Rahman would chair the six-man committee.

The other members of the committee were Malaysian Aviation Commission (MAVCOM) executive chairman Dr Nungsari Ahmad Radhi; MAVCOM Member, Datuk Seri Long See Wool; Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) Member Afzal Abdul Rahim; CAAM chief executive officer Ahmad Nizar Zolfakar; National Cyber Safety Agency (NACSA) chief executive Ir Md Shah Nuri Md Zain.

MOT’s Aviation Division would act as secretariat.

Loke said that MOT had expressed its appreciation to the passengers for their patience and thanked the airport personnel for their assistance during the incident.

‘’All the difficulties faced by the passengers in KLIA in the incident are very much regretted,’’ he said.

On Friday (Aug 23) when the system at KLIA was still experiencing disturbances, Loke had visited KLIA before departing for Penang.

He arrived at his destination to attend an official programme in Penang although his flight was reportedly delayed. – Bernama