Lau calls for the protection of rainforest medicinal plants

SIBU: President of Malaysia-China Chamber of Commerce, Sarawak Branch, Lau Nai Hoh, called for the protection of Sarawak rainforest to preserve its medicinal plants.

He said the rainforest is a treasure chest for the global herbal market.

Speaking at the forum held at the 45th anniversary of Malaysia – China Chinese of Commerce at the premises of United Chinese Association here on Saturday, he said his association would propose to the state government on measures to tap this potential.

“Sarawak sits on the tropical rainforest belt; it is home to a world of herbs. We must fully capitalise these natural resources.”

Lau said Malaysians consumed herbal medicine and supplements worth RM4.5 billion annually.

He said 80 percent of the world population also relied on herbs as nutritional supplement.

“By next year, figures shows global herbal consumption will add up to US$100 billion.

“Therefore, do not let opportunities of this natural wealth of Sarawak rainforest slip by.”

He called on herbalists to pool their resources together to tap these natural resources, saying this could open opportunities for investors to the Belt and Road Initiative of China.

Lau said this could be done with the backing of the state government and the private and public sector could achieve tremendous success through working together.