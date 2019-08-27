Mahathir advises Malaysians to be ‘clean and respected’ businessmen, investors abroad

HANOI: Malaysian Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today advised Malaysians doing business around the world to be “clean and respected” businessmen and investors.

He said Malaysian businessmen are doing well and are respected around the world.

“We must maintain that (respected businessmen status) by doing business properly.

“We know (that) one of the problems we face when doing business in other countries is corruption. The temptation to corrupt is very strong, but please avoid that.

“Malaysians must be clean businessmen who do not depend on corruption, who provide good service, are of good behaviour and friendly,” he said at a dialogue here with Malaysian businessmen and investors from 27 companies operating in Vietnam.

Dr Mahathir, who is on an official visit to Vietnam, also urged Malaysian businessmen and investors operating overseas to contribute to Malaysia’s economy.

He also said that rich and prosperous neighbours would be good trading partners of Malaysia.

He urged Malaysian businessmen and investors to understand the way of doing things in the countries where they operate, as well as the culture, rules and regulations and laws to expand business opportunities.

Dr Mahathir arrived in Hanoi Monday night for a three-day official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc. – Bernama