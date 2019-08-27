Man died after accidentally shot by friend while hunting in Kpg Sadir forest

KUCHING: A 35-year-old man died after he was accidentally shot with a shotgun by his friend while hunting in the forest at Kpg Sadir in Padawan yesterday.

It was believed that the victim Wilco William, from Kpg Sadir, Jalan Puncak Borneo, succumbed to a stomach wound as a result of the gunshot.

Padawan District police chief Supt Aidil Bolhassan, who confirmed the incident, said the suspect, who is a 63-year-old man from the same village, had been detained yesterday to facilitate in police investigation.

Police also seized a shot gun, firearm license belonging to the suspect’s wife, seven live bullets, a shotgun bullet case, and a waist pouch.

Aidil said the case will be investigated under Section 304A of the Penal Code and Section 8(a) and 39 of the Firearms Act 1960.

The body of Wilco has been sent to Sarawak General Hospital for a postmortem.