Maszlee publishes FAQ on free breakfast programme for primary school pupils

KUCHING: Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik has published an in-depth frequently asked questions (FAQ) post on his Facebook page today, explaining the free breakfast which will be provided to all primary school pupils nationwide beginning January 2020.

He reiterated it would apply to all government and government-aided primary schools throughout the country, and that the programme was aimed at providing nutritious food which would provide pupils with the optimum calories and a balanced diet, stimulating their growth.

The free breakfast programme will be distributed for 30 minutes from 7am to 8.30am for morning session pupils, and between 12pm to 4pm for afternoon session pupils, the FAQ explained.

The programme is estimated to provide the breakfast for some 2.7 million primary school pupils, and the ministry was in the process of researching the costs involved.

