MCMC to conduct study on National Digital ID platform to assist consumers and entrepreneurs

KAJANG: In efforts to create a National Digital ID platform which is capable of assisting consumers to carry out business transactions safely and entrepreneurs to expand their business, a study would commence next month to identify a suitable implementation model.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo said the nine-month study to be carried out by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) would also take into consideration MyKad and the existing private sector infrastructure while identifying new policies that were needed.

“In addition to implementing online transaction in a more safe and simplified manner, the National Digital ID would also provide more access to products and services,”he said in his speech when launching the Localised eDagang Services (PeDAS) at the Rural Internet Centre (PID) at the Baranang Post Office, near here yesterday.

He said the National Digital ID would also give an opportunity to the entrepreneurs to expand their business.

Meanwhile, commenting on the project at a media conference, Gobind said that throughout the study period the MCMC would listen to and gather all views and problems including on the issue of security suggested by industry players and related parties.

Meanwhile, Gobind said for the moment 10 PIDs had offered the PeDAS services, among them in Tanjung Malim, Perak, Tanjung Kling (Melaka), Kuala Nerang (Kedah), Balik Pulau (Penang), Kuala Kurau (Perak), Sungai Koyan (Pahang), and Beranang (Selangor).

He said the ministry was targeting an addition of 22 more PeDAS by the end of next year throughout the country.

He added that currently there were 42 PIDs in collaboration with POS Malaysia, throughout the country functioning as one-stop-centres for the external community to seek various services including courses on developing the website and entrepreneurship.

“PeDAS is the latest service provided at the PID, to enable rural small and medium industry (SMI) operators to acquire skills and knowledge in the field of e-commerce, to expand their business.

“PeDAS could ease the burden of entrepreneurs and ‘solo-preneurs’ who do not have the support system that is integrated or complete knowledge in digital marketing, branding, certification and so on, to succeed in their e-commerce business,” he said.

Gobind said many rural IKS entrepreneurs had benefited from the use of the e-commerce platform to market their products, as could be seen from the use of e-commerce platform from two pioneer projects started in Tanjung Malim and Tanjung Kling at the end of last year.

“I am certainly anxious to see thousands of rural IKS entrepreneurs succeed in expanding their business to the national or international levels, through the outcome of this initiative as well as the National Digital ID to be introduced,” he added. — Bernama