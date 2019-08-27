Nothing wrong in wanting to be a dominant party – Shafie

KOTA KINABALU: To retain the ruling government, there must be an understanding between the different parties said Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

The Sabah Chief Minister said it is alright for a party to aspire to be strong as long as there is cooperation.

“There is nothing wrong if a party in Sabah aims to be strong,” he told reporters after opening Celcom Home, here yesterday.

He was commenting on a statement made by Sabah Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) chief, Datuk Seri Hajiji Mohd Noor that the party was looking at playing a more dominant role in Sabah.

Hajiji said the party was focusing on becoming a dominant party as the people of Sabah have begun to show support for Bersatu. – Bernama