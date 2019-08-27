Of perseverance and focus

KUALA LUMPUR: Many successful entrepreneurs agree that the road to success differs for everyone.

Some have a smooth, straight road, while others may have a winding, unpaved road that’s laden with potholes.

The condition of the road is of little significance, however, if the person does not make the effort to drive down that road; the end of the road will forever remain a mystery.

Not one to stop halfway down the road, Proton is determined to step on the accelerator and continue on its journey down this road.

To do so, its management made the decision to bring in some outside help in the form of Geely, to ensure that the road doesn’t turn into slippery slope.

Led by Dr Li Chunrong, the man who was involved in Dongfeng’s joint ventures with Peugeot, Nissan, Kia and Cummins back in the 80s and successfully set up Dongfeng Passenger Vehicle Company in 2007, Proton is now back on the proverbial track.

In fact, Proton has bounced back to reclaim the number two spot in terms of total vehicle sales in Malaysia.

Getting here was no easy task. In an interview earlier this year, Dr Li disclosed that he works 12 hours a day, six days a week.

But hard work without a plan would be pointless, which is why the management team at Proton came up with a strategy to focus on three pillars – Product Quality, After Sales Services and Network Expansion

A tale of product quality, after sales services and network expansion

In terms of reliability, Proton has taken steps to ensure that both their products and services are reliable.

This includes increasing the number of 3S/4S outlets in Malaysia today, and streamlining the supply chain system to speed up the process of obtaining spare parts.

When it comes to innovative technology, it’s clear to see that Proton has begun integrating many of the latest technologies into its latest products.

The X70 for example is equipped with the Geely Key User Interface (GKUI), which allows owners to activate many of the SUV’s features using just their voices; it even allows them to remotely access the status of their SUVs, as long as they are connected through the Proton Link App.

This technology has trickled down to its latest Proton cars, including the 2019 Iriz, Persona and Exora.

As for the international quality pillar, Proton scrutinises each and every vehicle that rolls out of its Tanjung Malim and Shah Alam plants, before they reach the show rooms.

This is done by implementing the Geely Global Customer Product Audit (GCPA).

With the GCPA, Proton is able to identify and rectify any possible issues related to design, parts quality and manufacturing aspects related to a vehicle even before it reaches the showroom. Both Geely and Volvo have implemented the GCPA as part of their manufacturing process.

The game of sales

In the business world, half the battle is won when you’re able to sell your products at a price that is lower than the competition, while delivering more value.

That’s precisely what Proton has managed to do. By streamlining its supply chain and internal operations, the new generation of Proton cars like the 2019 Iriz, Persona, Exora and Saga for example, are not only more affordable than their predecessors, but also offer more value.

But there’s more to owning a car than simply buying it. Like any other machine, constant maintenance is required to ensure it remains in tip-top condition.

For this reason, the company committed itself to upgrading the many Proton 3S/4S centres around Malaysia. Today, it has managed to upgrade 100 centres and plans to have 120 centres this year.

Ready for the future

With a solid plan in place and having gained strong momentum, Proton is well on its way to reclaim the number one spot in Malaysia, and serves as an excellent case study of how a strong focus, commitment to excellence and perseverance go a long way.

The results are already clear, as Proton scored 782 points in JD Powers study in 2018 – higher than many of its closest competitors.

Additionally, Proton has returned to second in total sales for Malaysia’s automotive market. Sales of 8,590 units for July means the positive momentum for the year has been carried forward for a seventh consecutive month, making Proton the only brand to achieve such a feat in 2019.

All said and done, the road is now clear, but the journey is far from over.