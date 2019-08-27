Otakyun! 2019 is back in October

KUCHING: Sarawak’s biggest ACG (Anime, Comics, and Games) event Otakyun! 2019 is back at CityONE Megamall this October.

Organised by Anime Gathering (AG) team, the event will be happening on Oct 12 and 13 from 11am to 6pm on both days. The theme for this year is Bakumatsu (a time-period in Japan between 1853-1867).

With Otakyun!’s previous years of showcasing big names in the world’s cosplay industry, it is no different this year with the appearance of two guest cosplayers, namely Angie and Jun.

Angie is a Malaysian cosplayer who is also a fashion designer and illustrator. Her cosplay career started in 2008 and she was a special guest at DoKomi ACG event in Germany this June, where she cosplayed her interpretation of Red Riding Hood.

Jun hails from Hong Kong and has been a guest cosplayer for other ACG events since 2015. He is a freelance makeup artist whose latest event appearance was in July when he cosplayed as Andromeda Shun from Saint Seiya.

In addition, resident feature cosplayer and newly-appointed Otakyun! ambassador Yugana Senshi Uon will also be returning to the event, joined by specially-invited feature cosplayer for this year, Nessarose. Artist and master doodler Kendylife will also be making his appearance.

This year is the first time that Otakyun! will have cosplayer booths where cosplayers are able to sell their own merchandise and interact with fans.

This is an opportunity for cosplayers (veterans or new) to have a platform to meet new people who are like-minded and to grow as part of the community.

Due to the positive response last year, AG is bringing back the Glitter Pack with entrance tickets for both days and limited edition Otakyun! merchandise not available for sale. Those buying the Glitter Pack will also stand a chance to win a limited VIP card with special benefits during event days.

Booth application and ticket sales are now available at www.anigathering.com. For updates on the events, check out their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/AnimeGathering/.