Repair of central sewage project by end of next year

SIBU: The repair and upgrading works of the three packages of the central sewage project for residential and commercial units in Rejang Park are expected to be completed by end of 2020.

In stating this, political secretary to the chief minister Michael Tiang pointed out that for the past 10 years the failure of the central sewage system had caused inconvenience to 400 households in Rejang Park.

“The repair and upgrading works consist of three packages – package 1 involving the installation of individual septic tanks for 191 houses will be completed next month.

“And the whole project is expected to be completed end of next year,” he said when speaking at Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Pelawan branch’s fifth anniversary and SUPP’s 60th anniversary gala dinner here on Saturday.

Also present were SUPP Bawang Assan chairman and Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) deputy chairman councillor Robert Lau, Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) Dudong branch chairman and SRDC chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai as well as representatives from Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP).

It was reported that the central sewage system was installed about 40 years ago, when the Rejang Park housing project was initiated towards the end of 1979.

Many sections of the underground sewage pipes have already collapsed – causing blockage and other problems that affect more than 400 houses.

The repair and upgrading works of the central sewage project commenced last December.

Tiang said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg had last year approved RM3 million for the project.

SUPP Pelawan chairman Clarence Ting, who is the new Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman, also spoke at the function.