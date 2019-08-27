St Francis’ Church to hold joint National Day service

KUCHING: The Association of Churches in Sarawak Samarahan Branch (ACSSB) will be holding the third Joint National Day Prayer Service at St Francis’ Anglican Church in Kota Samarahan tomorrow (Aug 28).

This year’s national day service, which is hosted by the Methodist Church, will begin with the hoisting of the national and state flags. This is followed by a welcoming address by ACSSB chairman Revd Canon Dennis Gimang.

One of the key objectives is to bring the Christian community in Samarahan to pray together for national and state leaders, the people and churches in the country.

Prayers and readings from the scripture will be in English, Bahasa Melayu, Bidayuh, Iban, Chinese and Kenyah.

The sermon will be delivered by the Rev Candy Liong from the Methodist Church (SCAC) and the choir presentation by choristers from Faith Methodist Church.

Around 400 people from member churches of ACSSB are expected including State Secretary Datu Jaul Samion, Unit for Other Religions director Datu Dr Ngenang Janggu, Kota Samarahan Municipal Council chairman Dato Peter Minos and heads of member churches.