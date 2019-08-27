Syllabus to make KTYS students more employable

KOTA KINABALU: In a move to produce more skilled manpower to cater to industry needs, Kolej Teknikal Yayasan Sabah (KTYS) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Portland Arena Sdn Bhd to curate a syllabus which would equip students to make them more employable, as well as tackle manpower shortage in the industry.

Portland Arena Sdn Bhd group managing director Dato Izz Mika’il Abdullah said the partnership with KTYS was apt as the college focused on technical and vocational education training (TVET).

He said the specially curated syllabus was one of its kind and that it was unique to KTYS.

“This is the first of its kind in Sabah and also a first for Portland Arena. In the 25 years we’ve been in the industry, there has always been a problem of acquiring skilled labour. With this syllabus and through this partnership, we believe we would be able to fulfill manpower requirements and provide job opportunities to locals at the same time.

“With a hands-on approach, students would be trained according to industry standards and requirements. This would then make it easier for them to obtain a job upon completing their course,” said Izz Mika’il.

At the MoU signing yesterday, Izz Mika’il told the press that Portland Arena and KTYS had been in discussion over the technicalities, equipment and training module to develop the syllabus, prior to the MoU signing.

He reiterated that KTYS was the first of all TVET colleges to have that kind of syllabus, which according to Izz Mika’il was the most relevant in the industry.

He further said the programme would provide job opportunities to Sabahans not only in their hometown, but also internationally, as the skills imparted upon trainees were highly sought after.

Meanwhile, KTYS chief executive officer Chee Su Kyun was delighted that the college would be able to provide some of the most relevant industrial needs by equipping trainees with something more than a degree or paper qualification. He said this was especially meaningful as most KTYS students were from the B40 group.

“This kind of skills training could improve their livelihood and address the high rate of youth unemployment in the State,” said Chee.

The MoU signing ceremony was witnessed by Deputy Minister of Home Affairs cum Sepanggar Member of Parliament Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman. He commended the partnership and said it would improve the existing KTYS module to provide students with better training.