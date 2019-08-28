162 theft cases around state capital solved – police

KOTA KINABALU: The Kota Kinabalu Police Contingent (IPD KK) solved more than 160 theft cases around the state capital in the first eight months of this year.

City police chief ACP Habibi Majinji said between January and August this year, the IPD KK solved 11 armed robbery cases, 162 theft cases, five vehicle theft cases and three rape cases.

“Crime cases in the state capital have also decreased to 17.65 percent as compared to the same period last year, while solved cases increased to 98.59 percent, or 768 solved cases out of 779 cases,” he said at the IPD KK monthly gathering at the Karamunsing police headquarters here yesterday.

The narcotics department has also beefed up effort in combating drug activities with on-going operations that saw a total of 1,432 drug suspects detained since early January this year.

Habibi said the success of the police was mainly due to the positive and continuous cooperation from members of the public.

He thanked the public and urged them to continue the positive working relationship to help keep the state capital clean and free from any criminal activities.