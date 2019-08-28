1MDB trial: Jho Low was Najib’s alter ego, prosecution says in opening statement

KUCHING: Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s 1MDB trial started today with the prosecution saying that it will prove that fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho is the alter ego of the former prime minister, a news report said.

Lead prosecutor Gopal Sri Ram said before Kuala Lumpur High Court Judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah that Low, widely known as Jho Low, was effectively the mirror image of the former prime minister, MalaysiaKini reported.

“An important character in the charade is a man called Low Taek Jho or Jho Low. He is a fugitive from justice. He was involved in (1MDB predecessor) Terengganu Investment Authority and later in 1MDB.

“The prosecution will prove that the accused by his words and conduct made it clear to 1MDB’s officers, its board and others that Jho Low was his alter ego.

“In truth, Jho Low was the accused’s mirror image. The prosecution will establish facts which will give rise to an irresistible inference that Jho Low and the accused acted as one at all material times,” he said.

“The accused thereby used his position for gratification. In each of the phases the accused acted as one with Jho Low,” he said.

The Malay Mail report also said the opening statement states how the accused had caused amendments to be made to the articles of the company to place himself in sole control of important matters within 1MDB, concerning the business affairs.

Najib is facing four charges of having used his positions to obtain gratification totalling RM2.3 billion in 1MDB funds and 21 counts of money laundering involving the same money.

He faces a jail term of up to 20 years and a fine of up to five times the sum or value of the gratification or RM10,000, whichever is higher, if found guilty.

All the charges were made under to Section 4(1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001 (AMLATFA), which provides for a maximum fine of RM5 million and jail term of five years, or both, upon conviction.